A different fall camp for Bison football

There hasn’t been anything about this fall camp that’s been business as usual.
Preparing for one game in a fall schedule mostly wiped out by a pandemic will bring about some changes.
But as the North Dakota State football team prepares for its Oct. 3 contest against Central Arkansas at the Fargodome, the Bison are trying to keep things as close to routine as possible.
“For us as coaches, we’re usually in control,” said Tyler Roehl, the offensive coordinator and tight ends/fullbacks coach for the Bison. “And for us not to be in control of this situation, it’s been hard. A little bit of adversity but nothing we haven’t been able to handle. We look forward to playing on Oct. 3.”
A fall camp full of questions and twists and turns led to the Missouri Valley Football Conference pushing the fall season to the spring, but North Dakota State and Central Arkansas agreed on a date at the Fargodome, allowing the team to have one chance to get on the field this fall.
“I think everyone has handled the adversity very well,” said Bison junior wide receiver Christian Watson. “Whether or not we were practicing as much as we had been … we finally got a game, every single day was a grind, like we were going to play a 15-game season. We never went in to a practice feeling sorry for ourselves. We prepare every single day, regardless of what we had scheduled. It’s been just like always.”
“I feel like it’s a blessing that we are able to have an opportunity to have a game,” senior running back Adam Cofield said. “I think our greatest challenge has been keeping everybody healthy and safe and on the field so we can continue to practice.”
The regular fall-camp routine of getting ready for non-conference openers followed by the grind of a conference regular season is out the window with one game to gear up for.
“The biggest thing is preparing for the one game,” Roehl said. “We continue to apply as much pressure as possible on those guys. This week, we’re giving them the toughest looks possible that we can even think of, that we could potentially draw up from an Xs and Os standpoint – things that we have to handle from some of the schemes we’re going to implement for this game plan and how they’re handling those, just so next week we can clean it up a little bit and then come the third, those guys can play as fast as possible.”
Simulating game situations has been a challenge.
“Just some of the routine things, you know trying to have our practices as game-like as possible. Bringing in refs every once in a while, the new whistles that the refs are using, some of those small things operationally. Pre-snap alignments have been a big thing for us from last season. We cannot have any pre-snap penalties. Those are things we can control. So to eliminate those as much as possible is a big thing that we’re trying to focus on,” Roehl said.
Without any non-conference games to work out some issues, the Bison are focusing on routine things like who is on and off the field with different personnel packages.
“We haven’t had the non-conference games per se going into a conference season to work out some of those kinks as far as personnel issues – who is in on these different personnel groups,” Roehl said. “Some of those things we’re really repping as much as possible in practice, just the routine things that you may take for granted. Even the quarterback-center exchange and then the quarterback-running back mesh. Things that you just a little bit take for granted, the discipline and the fundamentals are the things that are going to help us win this game.”
The Bison are looking forward to getting on the Fargodome field at least once this fall.
“I’m just excited to be able to go out there and play a game with the guys, regardless of who’s going out there,” Watson said. “A bunch of the guys in the offense have grown. We’ve established a lot of depth with the offense, whether it’s at receiver or running back ... I’m just excited to get out there and play with everyone that’s a part of our offense, whether it’s seniors who maybe it’s their last game if they’re not coming back in the spring. I’m just excited to get out there and play.”
