A different fall camp for Bison football

“I feel like it’s a blessing that we are able to have an opportunity to have a game,” senior running back Adam Cofield said. “I think our greatest challenge has been keeping everybody healthy and safe and on the field so we can continue to practice.”

The regular fall-camp routine of getting ready for non-conference openers followed by the grind of a conference regular season is out the window with one game to gear up for.

“The biggest thing is preparing for the one game,” Roehl said. “We continue to apply as much pressure as possible on those guys. This week, we’re giving them the toughest looks possible that we can even think of, that we could potentially draw up from an Xs and Os standpoint – things that we have to handle from some of the schemes we’re going to implement for this game plan and how they’re handling those, just so next week we can clean it up a little bit and then come the third, those guys can play as fast as possible.”

Simulating game situations has been a challenge.