sports-digest, th, 1-21-21

SPORTS DIGEST
TWINS SIGN HAPP TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Minnesota Twins signed veteran left-hander J.A. Happ on Wednesday to attempt to add some balance to its all-righty rotation.
Happ agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million.
Happ has spent the past three seasons with the New York Yankees. A veteran of a decade in the majors, he has a career ERA of 3.98. Last season he posted a 3.47 ERA with the Yanks.
The deal is contingent on Happ passing a physical.
Happ was originally drafted in 2004 by Philadelphia out of Northwestern. He made it to the majors for one game in 2007. In 2009, he went 12-4 with a 2.93 ERA as the Phillies won the National League title. He was runner-up to Marlins outfielder Chris Coughlin in balloting for the NL Rookie of the Year award.
The following year, he was included in a trade to Houston which brought Roy Oswalt to the Phillies. He has been traded five times and signed three free agent deals since.
He was an All-Star in 2018 with Toronto, going 17-6 that season pitching for Toronto and the Yankees.
BRANTLEY RE-SIGNS WITH ASTROS
Outfielder Michael Brantley has decided to stay with the Houston Astros.
Several reports surfaced Wednesday that Brantley was on the verge of signing with the Toronto Blue Jays and joining former teammate George Springer.
But later in the day, Brantley had reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to remain with Houston.
Brantley, who played for the Cleveland Indians from 2009-2018, has a career .297 batting average in 12 years in the majors with 114 homers.
A four-time All-Star, he hit .300 with 15 doubles and five homers in 46 games for Houston in 2020. In 2019, he hit 3.11 with 40 doubles, 2 triples, 22 homers and 90 RBIs in his first season with the Astros.