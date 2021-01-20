sports-digest, th, 1-21-21

SPORTS DIGEST

TWINS SIGN HAPP TO ONE-YEAR DEAL

The Minnesota Twins signed veteran left-hander J.A. Happ on Wednesday to attempt to add some balance to its all-righty rotation.

Happ agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Happ has spent the past three seasons with the New York Yankees. A veteran of a decade in the majors, he has a career ERA of 3.98. Last season he posted a 3.47 ERA with the Yanks.

The deal is contingent on Happ passing a physical.

Happ was originally drafted in 2004 by Philadelphia out of Northwestern. He made it to the majors for one game in 2007. In 2009, he went 12-4 with a 2.93 ERA as the Phillies won the National League title. He was runner-up to Marlins outfielder Chris Coughlin in balloting for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

The following year, he was included in a trade to Houston which brought Roy Oswalt to the Phillies. He has been traded five times and signed three free agent deals since.

He was an All-Star in 2018 with Toronto, going 17-6 that season pitching for Toronto and the Yankees.

BRANTLEY RE-SIGNS WITH ASTROS