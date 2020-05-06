sports-briefs Thur, 5-7-20

SPORTS BRIEFS

NELSON NAMED POWERADE WINNER

Grant Nelson, Devils Lake's 6-foot-8 post, has been chosen the state Class A boys basketball Powerade senior athlete of the year by the state's coaches.

Nelson helped Devils Lake to the Class A tournament and was named North Dakota Mr. Basketball in this season.

Nelson averaged 24.6 points, 18.3 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game for the Firebirds during his senior year.

The other finalist for the award was Boden Skunberg of Jamestown. Both Nelson and Skunberg have committed to North Dakota State University for basketball.

LARKS SIGN TWO MORE

The Bismarck Larks have added two more players to their roster with the signings of Brant Schaffitzel and Myles Harris.

Schaffitzel is a 6-1, 184-pound junior infielder from Drury State (Mo.), who also played for the Asheboro Copperheads in the Coastal Plain League last summer. In 24 games as a Copperhead, he batted .240 with 17 hits, nine runs, a double, a triple and nine RBIs.

Larks head coach Will Flynt coached Schaffitzel in the Show-Me Collegiate League in Springfield, Mo., in 2018.