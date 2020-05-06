sports-briefs Thur, 5-7-20

SPORTS BRIEFS
NELSON NAMED POWERADE WINNER
Grant Nelson, Devils Lake's 6-foot-8 post, has been chosen the state Class A boys basketball Powerade senior athlete of the year by the state's coaches.
Nelson helped Devils Lake to the Class A tournament and was named North Dakota Mr. Basketball in this season.
Nelson averaged 24.6 points, 18.3 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game for the Firebirds during his senior year.
The other finalist for the award was Boden Skunberg of Jamestown. Both Nelson and Skunberg have committed to North Dakota State University for basketball.
LARKS SIGN TWO MORE
The Bismarck Larks have added two more players to their roster with the signings of Brant Schaffitzel and Myles Harris.
Schaffitzel is a 6-1, 184-pound junior infielder from Drury State (Mo.), who also played for the Asheboro Copperheads in the Coastal Plain League last summer. In 24 games as a Copperhead, he batted .240 with 17 hits, nine runs, a double, a triple and nine RBIs.
Larks head coach Will Flynt coached Schaffitzel in the Show-Me Collegiate League in Springfield, Mo., in 2018.
Harris is a 6-0, 185-pound redshirt junior catcher and outfielder at Boise State. Boise State’s first baseball season since 1980 was unfortunately cut short.
Prior to Boise State, Harris attended junior college for three years. As a sophomore for Laney Community College in 2019, Harris played in 40 games and batted .323 with 30 runs, six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 RBIs.
The Larks season is scheduled on time for May 26.
NAHL'S BLIZZARD BECOME NORSEMEN
The North American Hockey League's St. Cloud franchise has reinvented itself as the Norsemen.
Last summer the team relocated from Brookings, S.D., and was unable to accomplish a name change prior to the September opening of the season.
According to the team's prepared news release, the intent of the change is to make the team's name and logo better suit the history and character of St. Cloud and the surrounding central Minnesota area.
