Sanford Health

Facts About Stroke – Part 1

Q: What is a stroke?

A: Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It is the fifth most common cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. And every four minutes, someone dies of a stroke.

Q: What causes a stroke?

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die, increasing your risk of permanent brain damage, disability or death. The good news is that 80% of strokes are preventable.

Q: Is there more than one type of stroke?