Sanford Health

Managing stress protects mental, emotional and physical well-being. Excessive stress can affect a person’s mood towards and responses to other people, situations and everyday life. Healthy coping strategies help minimize the impact of stress on one’s self and those around the person. Managing stress early can lessen the potential for chronic stress later in life, too.

It is not selfish to take time for self-care. Self-care is an important part of reducing stress and encouraging a healthy relationship with one’s self. A situation like a global pandemic creates uncertainty in many aspect of life, each of which can result in unprecedented stress levels. This is why it is beneficial to develop healthy self-care strategies for coping with stress. The more you practice self-care, the better you are able to help care for others around you as well.