Sanford Health

What you need to know about coping with stress during COVID-19
Questions and answers with an expert
Is there a right way to respond to stress?
Everyone reacts differently to stress. It is common for situations like the COVID-19 global pandemic to result in both children and adults feeling extremely strong emotions as a result of stress. However, this does not happen to everyone. The way someone responds to stress depends on his or her background, environment, past experiences, upbringing, beliefs and behaviors – all combined to create a unique and personal response in each individual.
What are some common symptoms of stress during a pandemic?
- Changes in sleeping or eating patterns
- Digestive and gestational problems
- Difficulty focusing or concentrating
- Fatigue and difficulty sleeping
- Feelings of sadness, uncertainty or anxiety
- Fear and worry about personal health and the health of loved ones
- Irritability or restlessness
- Poor circulation or pain
- Worsening of chronic health problems
- Worsening of mental health conditions
What are unhealthy methods people use to cope with stress?
- Distorted self-statements, such as “I must…,” “I should…,” “It would be selfish if I…” or “Only I can…”
- Isolation and withdrawal
- Overeating and consuming too much junk food
- Self-medicating through excessive use of caffeine, alcohol, tobacco and other drugs
- Skipping sleep or sleeping too much
- Superman/Superwoman syndrome
Why is coping with stress in a healthy manner important?
Managing stress protects mental, emotional and physical well-being. Excessive stress can affect a person’s mood towards and responses to other people, situations and everyday life. Healthy coping strategies help minimize the impact of stress on one’s self and those around the person. Managing stress early can lessen the potential for chronic stress later in life, too.
Is self-care selfish?
It is not selfish to take time for self-care. Self-care is an important part of reducing stress and encouraging a healthy relationship with one’s self. A situation like a global pandemic creates uncertainty in many aspect of life, each of which can result in unprecedented stress levels. This is why it is beneficial to develop healthy self-care strategies for coping with stress. The more you practice self-care, the better you are able to help care for others around you as well.
What are some healthy ways to cope with stress?
There are many options an individual can use to manage stress, including:
- Avoiding or limiting alcohol intake, nicotine and other substance use
- Accurate, helpful self-talk
- Connecting and checking in with others
- Dedicating time for self-care
- Exercising and being physically active
- Healthy eating and good nutrition
- Getting a good night’s sleep
- Practicing meditation, prayer or spirituality
- Taking prescription medications as recommended
How can someone get support from a professional?
If someone is unable to reduce stress on their own, a mental health specialist can help. Mental health specialists support individuals by determining the cause of stress, anxiety or other mental health concerns and using this information to create a personalized treatment plan.
