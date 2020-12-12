Sanford Health

For those who do not want or need Bluetooth-compatible hearing aids, there are numerous traditional hearing aids available with better technology and features than past models. Rechargeable hearing aids are now available with built-in batteries that do not require regular replacement.

How visible are hearing aids in the ear?

Current hearing aids are much slimmer and less noticeable than in the past. Most people prefer less visible hearing aids, and advanced technology allows hearing aids to provide high-quality hearing through a more discreet device.

At what age do people begin considering getting hearing aids?

Hearing aids are not just for older adults, but are for everyone who is experiencing hearing loss – young or old. With state-of-the-art hearing aid technology now available, people are more willing to try hearing aids at an earlier age. To determine if hearing aids would help a hearing problem or hearing loss, schedule a hearing examination with an audiologist.

Why invest in hearing aids?

Hearing loss can result in a person missing out on many aspects of everyday life at home, at work or recreationally. It is common for someone with hearing problems or hearing loss to pull away, not want to attend events or stop being involved in activities due to an inability to hear. Hearing aids can correct this issue, enabling the person to stay connected with loved ones and involved in the activities they enjoy.

