Sanford Health

What you need to know about hearing aid technology
Q&A with an expert
When should someone consider being tested for hearing aids?
When someone starts noticing hearing concerns or communication issues in everyday life, it’s time to schedule an appointment with an audiologist. Subtle signs of hearing loss to watch for include:
- Concerns from family and friends
- Difficulty understanding when there is background noise
- Feeling as if everyone is mumbling
- Frequently asking “Huh?” or “What?” in conversations
- Needing others to repeat themselves often
- Gradually starting to turn the television louder over time
What kind of hearing aid options are available?
Hearing aid technology continues to improve greatly. Bluetooth-compatible hearing aids are a commonly used option that makes life a lot easier. With these hearing aids, wearers can:
- Adjust the hearing aid volume and sound from an app on their smartphone
- Adjust for wind noise
- Answer phone calls without placing the phone to the ear
- Create custom programs based on GPS location
- Streamline music and media from a smartphone
- Turn off background noise to more easily hear conversations in noisy or crowded areas
- Use their smartphone as a wireless microphone by placing the phone in front of the television or person
For those who do not want or need Bluetooth-compatible hearing aids, there are numerous traditional hearing aids available with better technology and features than past models. Rechargeable hearing aids are now available with built-in batteries that do not require regular replacement.
How visible are hearing aids in the ear?
Current hearing aids are much slimmer and less noticeable than in the past. Most people prefer less visible hearing aids, and advanced technology allows hearing aids to provide high-quality hearing through a more discreet device.
At what age do people begin considering getting hearing aids?
Hearing aids are not just for older adults, but are for everyone who is experiencing hearing loss – young or old. With state-of-the-art hearing aid technology now available, people are more willing to try hearing aids at an earlier age. To determine if hearing aids would help a hearing problem or hearing loss, schedule a hearing examination with an audiologist.
Why invest in hearing aids?
Hearing loss can result in a person missing out on many aspects of everyday life at home, at work or recreationally. It is common for someone with hearing problems or hearing loss to pull away, not want to attend events or stop being involved in activities due to an inability to hear. Hearing aids can correct this issue, enabling the person to stay connected with loved ones and involved in the activities they enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!