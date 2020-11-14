Sanford Health

Does someone have to live with joint pain?

No one needs to live with joint pain. Even short-term pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints can affect a person’s quality of life. Whatever the cause of joint pain, there are multiple nonsurgical and surgical treatment options to help manage or reduce pain and other symptoms.

Who can help treat joint pain?

Anyone experiencing joint pain can seek help from an orthopedic or sports medicine specialist. These experts will identify the cause of joint pain and determine the best treatment plan for each individual’s needs and lifestyle. Whether it be therapy or treatment options to manage current symptoms or the need for a partial or total joint replacement, they work with each patient to get them back to living life more fully without pain.

How can someone get care for joint pain right away?

Same day appointments make it easier for patients to access expert orthopedic and sports medicine care right when it is needed. Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at 225 N. Seventh St. in Bismarck, N.D. offers same day appointments close to home with a team of orthopedic and sports medicine specialists.

