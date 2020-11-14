Sanford Health

What you need to know about joint pain
Questions and answers with an expert
What is a joint?
A joint is a complex structure in the body that forms the connections where two or more bones meet. They provide support, bear weight and help enable movement.
What causes joint pain?
Any damage to a joint due to disease or injury can interfere with movement, resulting in pain. This pain may range from mild discomfort or irritation to severe or unbearable pain, and it may arise in any part of the joint. Many conditions lead to joint pain, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, bursitis, gout, strains, sprains and other injuries.
Is joint pain common?
Joint pain is extremely common. In fact, according to a national survey, one third of American adults report having had joint pain in the last 30 days. The most common joint pain occurs in the knee, followed by the shoulder and hips. Still, joint pain is possible in any joint of the body, such as the hands, feet or ankles. While it can occur in anyone at any age, joint pain becomes increasingly more common with age.
Does someone have to live with joint pain?
No one needs to live with joint pain. Even short-term pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints can affect a person’s quality of life. Whatever the cause of joint pain, there are multiple nonsurgical and surgical treatment options to help manage or reduce pain and other symptoms.
Who can help treat joint pain?
Anyone experiencing joint pain can seek help from an orthopedic or sports medicine specialist. These experts will identify the cause of joint pain and determine the best treatment plan for each individual’s needs and lifestyle. Whether it be therapy or treatment options to manage current symptoms or the need for a partial or total joint replacement, they work with each patient to get them back to living life more fully without pain.
How can someone get care for joint pain right away?
Same day appointments make it easier for patients to access expert orthopedic and sports medicine care right when it is needed.
