Colorectal Cancer Basics
What is colorectal cancer?
Colorectal cancer is a cancer of the large intestine (or colon) or the lower part of the digestive system. Rectal cancer is cancer of the last several inches of the colon. Together, these are referred to as colorectal cancers.
How does colorectal cancer start and spread?
Most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These growths are called polyps, which can become cancerous over time. Screening tests can find polyps, which can then be removed before turning into cancer.
Who is most at risk for colorectal cancer?
The risk of getting colorectal cancer increases as you age. Ninety percent of cases occur in people who are age 50 or older. Other risk factors include:
- A personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps
- A lack of regular physical activity
- A diet low in fruit and vegetables
- A low-fiber and high-fat diet, or diet high in processed meats
- Obesity
What are the symptoms of colorectal cancer?
Symptoms may include:
- Change in bowel habits
- Blood in or on your stool (bowel movement)
- Diarrhea, constipation or feeling that the bowel does not empty completely
- Abdominal pains, aches or cramps that don’t subside
- Unintentional weight loss
How can I prevent colorectal cancer?
Adults over the age of 50 should be regularly screened for colorectal cancer. Talk to your doctor about which screening test is best for you. There are other steps you can take as well. A healthy lifestyle can also help prevent colorectal cancer. This can include regular exercise and quitting smoking. A healthy diet that limits red and processed meats, with more vegetables, fruits and whole grains is also helpful.
Learn more by contacting your doctor or calling Sanford Health at (701) 323-6619.