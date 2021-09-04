Sanford Health

Treating Varicose Veins
What are varicose veins?
Varicose veins are twisted, swollen veins that commonly appear on a person’s legs. Vein problems develop in all age groups and affect millions of people each year. For some, varicose veins are a cosmetic concern, but others with more serious conditions may experience leg pain and discomfort.
What causes varicose veins?
Weak or damaged vein walls and valves can cause the veins to twist, bulge and appear dark purple. Whenever blood pressure increases in your veins, varicose veins may also form. This can be caused by family history, pregnancy and obesity among other factors.
What are the symptoms of varicose veins?
Varicose veins can be spotted on the surface of the skin by their dark purple appearance and cord-like bulging. Those who experience symptoms describe:
· A feeling of heaviness
· Burning or itching
· Changes in skin color
· Leg aches or cramps
· Swelling
Often, a person can relieve symptoms by lying down and elevating their feet. Since pressure in the veins increases when standing or walking, these positions may also increase discomfort.
When should someone see a doctor about varicose veins?
If people are concerned about the appearance of their veins or start to experience pain, they should see a doctor to evaluate what type of treatment is best for their condition. Treatments can range from compression socks, creams and medications to surgery that closes or removes the veins. An ultrasound can help identify which veins are causing symptoms. If a doctor recommends surgery, most procedures require only a short recovery time. Occasionally, varicose veins will burst and bleed. If this occurs, a doctor should be seen immediately.
What are risk factors for developing varicose veins?
Varicose veins often start to appear as people get older and their muscle and vein health declines. Women are also more likely to develop varicose veins as hormonal changes impact their vein walls. Other risk factors include family history, weight and remaining inactive over time.
How can you help prevent them?
Although varicose veins can’t be completed prevented, there are lifestyle changes that can be made to improve blood circulation and keep veins and muscles healthy for longer. Exercising, maintaining a healthy weight and changing positions regularly between standing and sitting all help reduce the risk of developing varicose veins.