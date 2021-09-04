Sanford Health

· Changes in skin color

· Leg aches or cramps

· Swelling

Often, a person can relieve symptoms by lying down and elevating their feet. Since pressure in the veins increases when standing or walking, these positions may also increase discomfort.

When should someone see a doctor about varicose veins?

If people are concerned about the appearance of their veins or start to experience pain, they should see a doctor to evaluate what type of treatment is best for their condition. Treatments can range from compression socks, creams and medications to surgery that closes or removes the veins. An ultrasound can help identify which veins are causing symptoms. If a doctor recommends surgery, most procedures require only a short recovery time. Occasionally, varicose veins will burst and bleed. If this occurs, a doctor should be seen immediately.

What are risk factors for developing varicose veins?