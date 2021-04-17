Sanford Health

Exploring options for knee replacement

Questions and answers from an expert

What causes joint pain in the knees?

Although knee pain can result from past injury or overuse, many older adults develop painful conditions, such as arthritis, from the gradual wear and tear that comes from aging. Symptoms can include swelling, stiffness, a crunching noise or being unable to straighten the knee fully. Knee pain can range from mildly irritating to very painful when bearing weight or doing certain activities.

When should patients consider a total joint replacement?

When knee pain begins to affect daily living, it’s time to explore options for relief. Conservative options for treatment can include medication, physical therapy and lifestyle changes. When joints become weak or damaged and cause persistent pain, it may be time to consider surgery to replace them with artificial parts. For many patients, robotic-assisted surgery may be available as a solution.

What is the ROSA Knee System?