Sanford Health

Understanding same day surgery

What is same-day surgery?

Same-day surgery is an outpatient procedure where the patient has surgery and then is released home within the same day. Once the patient is awake and able to care for themselves with minimal assistance, the patient is discharged to recover at home.

What is a same-day surgery center?

Also called ambulatory surgery centers or outpatient surgery centers, same-day surgery centers are health care facilities with operating rooms that complete surgical procedures – from preoperative, surgical and postoperative care – without an overnight hospital stay. Patients near Bismarck now have access to same-day surgeries at the new Sanford Broadway Same Day Surgery Center in downtown Bismarck. This state-of-the-art facility provides adult and pediatric patients with an expert surgical team and the latest technology and techniques close to home.

What are the benefits of having surgery at a same-day surgery center?

Same-day surgery centers offer patients and families:

Faster access to care

More convenience

Lower costs

Less travel time and stress

Patients receive care from the same medical professionals as in a hospital. The more intimate setting improves communication between the patient and care team, resulting in a more personalized, quality care experience. As a result, patients often report a stronger connection with their physician because fewer barriers prevent direct access to care.

Is it safe to have surgery in a same-day surgery center?

Surgery in a same-day surgery center is just as safe as getting the procedure in a hospital. Same-day surgery centers are highly regulated health care facilities equipped and staffed to handle the same outpatient surgeries and preventive procedures performed in a hospital setting. Before scheduling surgery, the surgeon weighs each patient’s risk factors to determine if they should have surgery at a same-day surgery center. Patients with other problems that required hospitalization or a higher level of care would be advised to have surgery in a hospital. Patients with an unexpected complication or illness during their time at a same day surgery center that makes going home after surgery unsafe will be transferred to the hospital for overnight care or longer, depending on the patient’s needs.

What procedures are available at a same-day surgery center?

Same-day surgery centers perform a wide variety of procedures. Most are minor or routine procedures that can treat chronic conditions or be completed quickly without requiring hospitalization after surgery. The most common include:

Ear, nose, and throat procedures

Eye surgery

Gastrointestinal procedures

Orthopedic surgery

Plastic surgery

Urology procedures

