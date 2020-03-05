What you need to know about colorectal cancer screenings
Questions and answers with an expert
What is colorectal cancer?
Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancer diagnosis and causes of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the U.S. However, the cancer is slow growing, which means with proper screening, a problem can be found before it becomes cancer or at an early stage of cancer development – when it is most treatable.
How does colorectal cancer develop?
Colorectal cancer often begins as a non-cancerous polyp in the inner lining of the colon or rectum. If left untreated, this can lead to dysplasia, a pre-cancerous condition in the cells of the colon or rectum lining. Overtime, polyps and dysplasia may develop into cancer, though cancer does not always occur. Without treatment, any cancer cells that begin in a polyp or the wall of the colon or rectum can spread into nearby blood, lymph vessels and lymph nodes. If this occurs, the cancer becomes harder to treat and survival rates decrease.
Who should be screened for colorectal cancer?
Sanford Health follows the American Cancer Society recommendation of starting screening at age 50 for individuals who have no known risk factors. While colonoscopy is recommended every 10 years, earlier and/or more frequent screening may be recommended for those with personal risk factors or a family history. A primary care doctor can help patients determine when to begin screening and which screening is best.
How can a screening prevent colorectal cancer?
It takes up to 10 to 15 years for a polyp to become cancerous. Current screening guidelines aim to detect and remove a polyp before it becomes cancerous – preventing cancer altogether. Because more patients are getting screened earlier, there has been a drop in colorectal cancer rates in the U.S.
What is a colonoscopy?
Colonoscopy is a diagnostic procedure that lets a doctor examine the entire length of the large intestine for ulcers, polyps, tumors, inflammation and bleeding. Colonoscopy is the preferred choice because it’s the only colorectal screening able to remove a concern, like a polyp or tissue. During the procedure, a long, thin and lighted tube, called an endoscope or colonoscope, is inserted into the rectum to inspect the colon. If required, special instruments can be passed through the colonoscope to biopsy any suspicious area for testing.
Is screening for colorectal cancer painful?
Depending on the screening method, some patients experience minimal discomfort. Typically, the preparation for a colonoscopy is the most unpleasant part because the colon and rectum must be empty and clean to complete the procedure. Patients usually drink large quantities of a liquid laxative solution the evening before, resulting in frequent trips to the bathroom. Sometimes pills, fluids and other methods are used.