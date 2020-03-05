Sanford Health

What you need to know about colorectal cancer screenings

Questions and answers with an expert

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancer diagnosis and causes of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the U.S. However, the cancer is slow growing, which means with proper screening, a problem can be found before it becomes cancer or at an early stage of cancer development – when it is most treatable.

How does colorectal cancer develop?

Colorectal cancer often begins as a non-cancerous polyp in the inner lining of the colon or rectum. If left untreated, this can lead to dysplasia, a pre-cancerous condition in the cells of the colon or rectum lining. Overtime, polyps and dysplasia may develop into cancer, though cancer does not always occur. Without treatment, any cancer cells that begin in a polyp or the wall of the colon or rectum can spread into nearby blood, lymph vessels and lymph nodes. If this occurs, the cancer becomes harder to treat and survival rates decrease.

Who should be screened for colorectal cancer?