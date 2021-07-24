Sanford Health

What to know about menopause

Questions and answers with an expert

What is menopause?

Menopause is when a woman permanently stops having menstrual periods, signaling the end of her ability to have children. During this time, her hormone levels start to change. Menopause is completed when menstrual periods have stopped for one continuous year.

What causes the symptoms of menopause?

The transition phase before menopause is often referred to as perimenopause. During this phase, the supply of mature eggs in a woman's ovaries diminishes and ovulation becomes irregular. At this same time, the production of estrogen and progesterone decreases. This drop in estrogen levels causes most of the symptoms of menopause.

When does menopause occur?

Although the average age for menopause is 51, it can occur when a woman is in her 30s to mid-50s or later. Women who smoke and who are underweight tend to have an earlier menopause, while those who are overweight often have a later menopause. Generally, a woman tends to go through menopause at about the same age as her mother.