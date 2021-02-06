Sanford Health

Keeping your heart healthy as you age
How does aging affect heart health?
As people age, their hearts and blood vessels change. For example, plaque and fatty deposits can build up over the years in the heart or arteries, which is a major cause of serious cardiovascular disease.
The heart also tends to develop thicker walls and enlarged chambers. This stiffening of the heart walls can sometimes lead to heart failure, especially in older adults with chronic diseases.
What do I need to know about heart health when I’m in my 40s?
The best thing patients in their 40s can do for their health is to make time for their heart. These patients need to identify any heart disease risk factors they may have. The more risk factors present at age 40, the more likely the patient will have poor heart health later in life.
Cardiovascular risk factors include:
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- High body mass index (BMI)
- Diabetes
- Smoking
What do I need to know when I’m in my 50s, 60s and beyond?
During middle age, people tend to gain more weight and develop more cardiovascular risk factors. For patients struggling with their heart health in their 50s, there’s still time to make important changes.
How else can I keep my heart healthy as I age?
Exercising regularly and eating healthy are the best ways to improve heart health. Patients can make the effort to walk more and eat out less.
No matter an individual’s age, focusing on heart health is worth it. People with more heart disease risks pay more for medical care, go to more appointments and have worse health outcomes. Take steps now to live healthier for a better quality of life.
Do I need to see my doctor even if I don’t have symptoms of heart disease?
Even if patients aren’t experiencing any heart disease symptoms, that doesn’t mean they are in perfect health. Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol often don’t have symptoms.
At regular doctor appointments, providers check blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels to make sure they are in a normal range.
Learn more by contacting your doctor or calling Sanford Heart Bismarck at (701) 323-5202.