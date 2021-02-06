Sanford Health

Keeping your heart healthy as you age

How does aging affect heart health?

As people age, their hearts and blood vessels change. For example, plaque and fatty deposits can build up over the years in the heart or arteries, which is a major cause of serious cardiovascular disease.

The heart also tends to develop thicker walls and enlarged chambers. This stiffening of the heart walls can sometimes lead to heart failure, especially in older adults with chronic diseases.

What do I need to know about heart health when I’m in my 40s?

The best thing patients in their 40s can do for their health is to make time for their heart. These patients need to identify any heart disease risk factors they may have. The more risk factors present at age 40, the more likely the patient will have poor heart health later in life.

Cardiovascular risk factors include:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

High body mass index (BMI)

Diabetes

Smoking

What do I need to know when I’m in my 50s, 60s and beyond?