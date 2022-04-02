Allergies explained—just in time for spring

What is an allergy?

An allergy is an immune response to a normally harmless foreign substance, or allergen. When the body comes in contact with an allergen, the immune system’s antibodies flag the substance as a threat and produce chemicals like histamine and leukotrienes, which cause symptoms like red or itchy skin, a stuffy or runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing or coughing.

What are the most common allergens?

Some of the most common allergens include pollen from grass, trees and other plants, dust mites, animal dander, food (especially nuts, shellfish, eggs, dairy, soy and wheat), insect bites and stings, medications, mold, household chemicals and latex.

Can one develop allergies as an adult?

Yes. In fact, adult-onset allergies are on the rise. The science isn’t definitive, but possible causes include longer and more severe pollen seasons, environmental changes brought on by a move or a new job, worsening air quality due to pollution, changes in one’s immune system or even new medications.

Is there a cure for allergies? How does one deal with symptoms?

There isn’t a cure, but there’s a lot that allergy sufferers can do to improve their symptoms. First, it’s important to try to identify what’s causing the symptoms. This can be done at home or at a Sanford Health clinic.

To do it at home, keep a list of suspected allergens and avoid them. If symptoms subside or disappear entirely, it’s reasonable to assume that something on the list is the culprit.

For a more accurate picture, consider a visit to an allergist, who can identify more precisely what is causing symptoms via a skin test, blood test or even a direct challenge.

To address acute allergy symptoms, turn to over-the-counter medications. Antihistamines and decongestants are the most widely used. For skin irritation, ointments and creams can help.

Steroids are also commonly used to alleviate allergy symptoms, especially when asthma is involved. In most cases, a consultation and prescription are necessary to obtain steroids.

If none of these measures manage the symptoms, immunotherapy may be necessary. This involves controlled exposure to the offending allergen, which can eventually dull the body’s immune response to the substance, resulting in fewer or less severe symptoms.

Finally, for those with severe allergies, epinephrine can prevent a reaction from becoming deadly. Individuals with severe allergies often carry epinephrine injectors on their person as a precaution against accidental exposures and severe reactions like anaphylaxis.

How does one tell the difference between allergies and a cold?

Allergies can cause many cold-like symptoms, from a runny or stuffy nose to coughing or sneezing. But there are distinct symptoms of each that rarely cross over. For instance, if symptoms include aches and pains, fatigue, a sore throat or a fever, it’s likely a cold or another upper respiratory infection. If itchiness is a major symptom, it’s likely allergies, not an infection.

What is immunology?

Immunology is a branch of biology and medicine that studies the immune system: the body’s natural line of defense against foreign, disease-causing microorganisms and internal dysfunctions. Allergies are just one sub-focus in the vast and aggressively researched field.

