Sanford Health

Colorectal Cancer and Screening Basics

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer is a cancer of the large intestine in the lower part of the digestive system. It can begin in the colon or the rectum.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 24 for women. However, when caught early, colorectal cancer is highly treatable.

How does colorectal cancer start and spread?

Most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, which is the short pathway between the end of the colon and the anus. These growths are called polyps, which can become cancerous over time. Eventually, as cancer cells penetrate further into the tissues of your colon or rectum, they can grow into blood and lymph vessels and travel to other parts of the body.

What are the symptoms of colorectal cancer?

In the early stages of colon cancer, there may be no symptoms to catch your attention. Often, symptoms present in later stages and can include:

Change in bowel habits

Blood in or on your stool

Diarrhea, constipation or feeling that the bowel does not empty completely

Abdominal pains, aches or cramps that don’t subside

Unintentional weight loss

Given that symptoms are slow to develop, a screening is the surest way to catch colorectal cancer early.

How can one prevent colorectal cancer?

Preventive measures you can take to decrease your risk of colorectal cancer include:

Limiting alcohol consumption

Maintaining a healthy weight

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables

Quitting tobacco

Exercising regularly

Keeping up with annual exams and getting screened

Who should be screened for colorectal cancer?

Colorectal screenings are recommended starting at age 45. Risk increases as you age. Other risk factors include:

A personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps

A lack of regular physical activity

A diet low in fruit and vegetables

A low-fiber and high-fat diet, or a diet high in processed meats

Obesity

Still, young and otherwise healthy individuals can develop colorectal cancer, so if you experience symptoms with regularity and feel that your usual digestive patterns have been disrupted, consult your primary care provider. It may be time to get screened.

What screening options are available?

There are two common screenings for colorectal cancer: a stool test and a colonoscopy.

A colonoscopy is the most accurate and efficient option. During this procedure, a gastroenterologist uses a lighted scope with a camera to check the colon and rectum for abnormal tissues and cells. If any polyps are found, they can be removed during the procedure and biopsied to determine if they’re cancerous. Colonoscopies are covered by most insurance companies for adults ages 45 and older. They should be repeated every ten years.

A stool test requires you to collect a stool sample at home and return the test kit to the lab for analysis. The stool is checked by a specialist for blood not visible to the naked eye. If the sample is normal, you’re advised to repeat the test yearly. If the sample is abnormal, you will need a colonoscopy.

