Sanford Health

Get screened for your heart health

What is a heart screening?

A heart screening is a painless test that gives patients and their providers a better look at the patient’s risk for heart disease. These screenings look at overall heart health and identify an individual’s heart disease risk.

What is included in a heart screening?

A heart screening includes:

Cardiac calcium score. A heart scan looks at how much calcified plaque has built up in the heart. A cardiac calcium score is measured based on the total area of calcium deposits present in the heart. The higher the score, the higher an individual’s risk of heart disease.

Body mass index (BMI). Providers determine BMI based on a patient’s height and weight. A high BMI can indicate obesity, a major risk factor for heart disease.

Non-fasting cholesterol. Patients can have high cholesterol without even knowing it as the disease typically has no symptoms. Patients can get their cholesterol checked with a blood draw.