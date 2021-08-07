Sanford Health

Reducing Risk of Stroke with a Heart Implant
What does a WATCHMAN™ heart implant procedure do?
To prevent stroke, a WATCHMAN device can be implanted during a one-time procedure to close off the left atrial appendage of the heart. This quarter-size device is an alternative option for patients who are at a high bleeding risk through long term use of blood-thinning medication.
How does the procedure reduce stroke risk?
The left atrial appendage is a small sac in the muscle wall in the top left chamber of the heart. For those who have atrial fibrillation (AFib), or an irregular heart rhythm, this appendage is a common place for blood clots to collect, which can later cause strokes. The WATCHMAN is the only device of its kind approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem.
How is the procedure performed?
The WATCHMAN procedure is minimally invasive and performed under general anesthesia. Through a small incision in the upper leg, a narrow tube is passed through the veins to reach the left appendage of the heart, where the device is then placed. Over time, heart tissue covers the WATCHMAN implant to permanently close the small sac. Patients are typically able to leave the hospital a day after the procedure, with caution against strenuous activity for a few days.
Who is a good candidate to receive this procedure?
For patients who are not suited for long-term treatment on blood thinners, a WATCHMAN device is a permanent alternative to medications such as warfarin. Good candidates to receive this device may include those who are at an increased risk of bleeding due to blood thinners or lifestyle factors, but patients must continue to take blood thinners for six weeks following the procedure.
What are the benefits of the procedure?
The procedure to implant this device requires little recovery time and is a permanent solution. Most often, patients do not need to take blood-thinning medication long term and can therefore avoid side effects such as increased risk of bleeding, frequent blood checks, and food or drink restrictions.