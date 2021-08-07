Sanford Health

Reducing Risk of Stroke with a Heart Implant

What does a WATCHMAN™ heart implant procedure do?

To prevent stroke, a WATCHMAN device can be implanted during a one-time procedure to close off the left atrial appendage of the heart. This quarter-size device is an alternative option for patients who are at a high bleeding risk through long term use of blood-thinning medication.

How does the procedure reduce stroke risk?

The left atrial appendage is a small sac in the muscle wall in the top left chamber of the heart. For those who have atrial fibrillation (AFib), or an irregular heart rhythm, this appendage is a common place for blood clots to collect, which can later cause strokes. The WATCHMAN is the only device of its kind approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem.

How is the procedure performed?