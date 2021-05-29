Sanford Health

The HPV vaccine can be given to men and women ages 11 to 45. It is highly recommended that people get vaccinated between the ages of 11 and 26. Since the vaccine is available until age 45, it is important to talk to your primary care provider about whether the HPV vaccine is right for you.

The HPV vaccine is the best way to prevent getting HPV. There is no cure for the virus itself; however, there are treatments for the health problems that HPV can cause. Prescription medication can treat genital warts caused by HPV. It’s recommended that women get routine pap tests and follow up as needed in order to identify problems before cancer develops. Prevention is always the best treatment. For all cancers, it is best when they are diagnosed and treated early.