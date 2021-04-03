Sanford Health

How common is colorectal cancer?

Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. Colorectal cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 24 for women.

Who should be screened for colorectal cancer?

Adults over the age of 50 should be screened for colorectal cancer. People at an increased risk of getting colorectal cancer should talk with their doctor about when to begin screening, which test is right for them and how often to get tested.

What types of colorectal screenings are available?

There are two main types of screenings for colorectal cancer: stool sample and colonoscopy. Each screening type has pros and cons, so patients should speak with their doctor about which one is right for them.

What is a colonoscopy?