Sanford Health

How common is colorectal cancer?
Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. Colorectal cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 24 for women.
Who should be screened for colorectal cancer?
Adults over the age of 50 should be screened for colorectal cancer. People at an increased risk of getting colorectal cancer should talk with their doctor about when to begin screening, which test is right for them and how often to get tested.
What types of colorectal screenings are available?
There are two main types of screenings for colorectal cancer: stool sample and colonoscopy. Each screening type has pros and cons, so patients should speak with their doctor about which one is right for them.
What is a colonoscopy?
For this test, a physician looks at the entire length of the colon and rectum. To do this, a long, thin, flexible lighted tube is used to check for polyps or cancer inside the rectum and colon. During the test, the physician can find and remove most polyps and some cancers.
How effective is colon cancer screening?
It is very effective. The diagnosis of colorectal cancer cases have been falling on average 2.3% each year over the last 10 years, which is attributed to widespread colorectal cancer screening program implemented.
When should I see a doctor?
You should see a doctor if you are age 50 or over, if you have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer, or if you are experiencing symptoms.
