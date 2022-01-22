Sanford Health

Human Papillomavirus

Questions and answers with an expert

Q: What is HPV?

A: The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). There are many types of HPV and some can cause health problems, including genital warts and cancers. HPV can be passed even when an infected person has no signs or symptoms. Anyone who is sexually active can get HPV, even if they’ve only had sex with one person.

Q. How common is HPV?

A. HPV is so common that almost every person who is sexually active will get HPV at some time in their life if they don’t get the HPV vaccine. The CDC estimates that there were 43 million HPV infections in 2018.

Q: Does HPV cause cancer?

HPV can cause cervical cancer, cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, anus or back of the throat. It often takes years or even decades for cancer to develop after a person gets HPV. However, HPV can be prevented by getting the HPV vaccine and practicing safe sex.

Q: Who should get the HPV vaccine?

The HPV vaccine can be given to men and women ages 11 to 45. It is highly recommended that people get vaccinated between the ages of 11 and 26. Since the vaccine is available until age 45, it is important to talk to your primary care provider about whether the HPV vaccine is right for you.

Q: What treatments are available for HPV or health problems caused by HPV?

The HPV vaccine is the best way to prevent getting HPV. There is no cure for the virus itself; however, there are treatments for the health problems that HPV can cause. Prescription medication can treat genital warts caused by HPV. It’s recommended that women get routine pap tests and follow up as needed in order to identify problems before cancer develops. Prevention is always the best treatment. For all cancers, it is best when they are diagnosed and treated early.

