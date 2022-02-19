Sanford Health

Get screened for your heart health

What is a heart screening?

A heart screening is a painless test that gives patients and their providers a better look at the patient’s risk for heart disease. These screenings look at overall heart health and identify an individual’s heart disease risk.

What is included in a heart screening?

A heart screening includes:

Cardiac calcium score. A heart scan looks at how much calcified plaque has built up in the heart. A cardiac calcium score is measured based on the total area of calcium deposits present in the heart. The higher the score, the higher an individual’s risk of heart disease.

Body mass index (BMI). Providers determine BMI based on a patient’s height and weight. A high BMI can indicate obesity, a major risk factor for heart disease.

Non-fasting cholesterol. Patients can have high cholesterol without even knowing it as the disease typically has no symptoms. Patients can get their cholesterol checked with a blood draw.

Blood pressure. Many patients don’t know they have high blood pressure until they’re tested for it. A quick, painless arm squeeze is all it takes to determine high blood pressure risk.

Framingham score. A risk assessment that determines a patient’s risk of developing coronary heart disease in the next 10 years.

Who is at risk for heart disease?

Risk factors include:

Age

Family history of heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Smoking

Obesity

Diabetes

Unhealthy diet

Sedentary lifestyle

Stress

Excessive alcohol use

What are the benefits of a heart screening?

Heart screenings are accessible, affordable and can make a long-term difference in a patient’s life. This important tool helps determine an individual’s risk of heart disease and can identify serious conditions early.

What happens if my provider catches something during my screening?

These screenings help identify a patient’s heart disease risk. Knowing their level of risk can help patients make changes to prevent serious heart problems in the future.

For some, these screenings flag them for immediate intervention. If these high-risk patients get a heart screening from Sanford Health, they’ll be referred to a cardiologist for further tests to diagnose and treat their heart problems.

