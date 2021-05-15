Sanford Health

Facts About Stroke – Part 2

Q: Who is at risk for a stroke?

A: Anyone can have a stroke at any age. But your chance of having a stroke increases if you have certain risk factors. Some risk factors can be changed or managed, while others can’t.

Since the average person’s life is fairly sedentary, it increases obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and elevated cholesterol, which are all risk factors for a stroke.

Q: What are the risk factors for a stroke?

A: Risk factors that can be changed, treated, or managed include high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, high cholesterol, diabetes and circulation issues.

Risk factors that can’t be changed include age, race, gender, history of prior stroke and genetics.

About one in four stroke survivors suffer a second one – but it does not have to be that way. Reduce your risk by working with your doctor to create a secondary prevention plan and stick with it.