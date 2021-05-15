Sanford Health

Facts About Stroke – Part 2
Q: Who is at risk for a stroke?
A: Anyone can have a stroke at any age. But your chance of having a stroke increases if you have certain risk factors. Some risk factors can be changed or managed, while others can’t.
Since the average person’s life is fairly sedentary, it increases obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and elevated cholesterol, which are all risk factors for a stroke.
Q: What are the risk factors for a stroke?
A: Risk factors that can be changed, treated, or managed include high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, high cholesterol, diabetes and circulation issues.
Risk factors that can’t be changed include age, race, gender, history of prior stroke and genetics.
About one in four stroke survivors suffer a second one – but it does not have to be that way. Reduce your risk by working with your doctor to create a secondary prevention plan and stick with it.
Q: Does smoking increase my risk for stroke?
A: Yes, smoking can double your risk. Smoking is one of the many risk factors for stroke that can be changed by quitting. By making blood sticky and more likely to clot, smoking almost doubles the risk for an ischemic stroke, the most common type.
Smoking also damages cells that line the blood vessels and increases the buildup of plaque, causing thickening and narrowing of blood vessels, leading to stroke.
Q: What measures can I take to prevent a stroke?
A: You canhelp to prevent a stroke by taking care of your health. By managing high blood pressure, controlling your cholesterol, reducing your blood sugar, being active, eating better, losing weight and stopping smoking, you can give yourself the best chance of avoiding a stroke. You can also discuss an aspirin regimen with your doctor.
Other important tools people can use to reduce the risk of a stroke:
- Reducing sodium intake
- Getting 150 minutes of cardiovascular and aerobic exercise per week
- Maintaining normal weight (under a 25 body mass index)
- Controlling blood sugars to an A1C level under 6.5
- Eating a plant-based diet, which a majority of foods being fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Meat, especially red meat, increases cholesterol while the fiber from fruits and vegetables sweeps out cholesterol.