Sanford Health

For those who do not want or need Bluetooth compatible hearing aids, there are numerous traditional hearing aids on the market that have advanced drastically from previous generations.

Are hearing aids as visible as they used to be?

Most hearing aids are slimmer and less noticeable today than hearing aids in the past. While cosmetics is a concern for some, improving a person’s hearing is first and foremost.

At what age do people begin considering getting hearing aids?

In the past, hearing aids were considered a device used by older populations. However, as technology continues to advance and younger generations are willing to try these newer technologies, more younger people are being seen by audiologists every day. If a person is experiencing hearing loss at any age, it’s important to set up a hearing examination with an audiologist to determine if hearing aids are an option.

Why invest in hearing aids?

Hearing aids allow people to stay involved, connected and in touch with family and friends.

When someone cannot hear, he or she starts missing out on everyday life, whether at home, at work or recreationally. It is common for someone with hearing problems to pull away, not want to attend events or be involved in activities. For example, he or she may not want to go to a ballgame because he or she cannot hear or the noise at a restaurant can be too loud for him or her to understand a conversation. Hearing aids can help to correct these issues, allowing the wearer to get back to doing the things he or she loves.

