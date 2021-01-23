Sanford Health

Pain psychology: a solution for managing chronic pain
What is pain psychology?
Pain psychology uses evidence-based treatments to improve quality of life for people living with ongoing, chronic pain. Through individual or group sessions lead by a pain psychologist, patients can identify goals, practice problem solving and develop strategies to more effectively manage their pain.
What type of pain does a pain psychologist treat?
When pain continues to persist or reoccur for longer than three months, it’s known as chronic pain. Typically, pain is the body’s way of signaling that something is wrong, such as when someone cuts their finger or sprains an ankle. After an injury heals, pain usually goes away. But with chronic pain, the nervous system continues to send signals to the body for weeks, months and possibly years after an injury, or in some cases, even without a previous injury. In the U.S., chronic pain from disease, disorder or an accident affects nearly a third of the population.
What are symptoms of chronic pain?
People with chronic pain may experience frequent headaches, back pain, arthritis pain or neurogenic pain, which is caused by an injury to the peripheral nerves or the nervous system. Others may experience pain that is increased, made worse or caused by stress and other psychological factors. People may also have multiple chronic pain conditions and experience extreme fatigue, endometriosis and fibromyalgia, among other conditions.
How can a pain psychologist help with chronic pain?
Pain psychologists work with a patient’s comprehensive pain management team and primary care provider to reduce pain intensity and improve emotional and physical well-being. They can also help improve daily functioning or decrease medication use, depending on a patient’s goal for treatment.
What types of treatment does a pain psychologist use?
Pain psychologists use a variety of therapies to address each patient’s needs. These may include:
- Acceptance and commitment therapy to embrace thoughts and feelings and create strategies to enjoy life while living with pain.
- Cognitive behavioral therapy to recognize patterns of thinking and behavior in order to develop tools for changing an emotional response to pain.
- Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy to process what it’s like to feel pain and reduce feelings of distress by using rhythmic left-right pattern stimulation.
- Mindfulness-based stress reduction to gain perspective on thoughts and feelings to reshape how pain is viewed.