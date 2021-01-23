Sanford Health

When pain continues to persist or reoccur for longer than three months, it’s known as chronic pain. Typically, pain is the body’s way of signaling that something is wrong, such as when someone cuts their finger or sprains an ankle. After an injury heals, pain usually goes away. But with chronic pain, the nervous system continues to send signals to the body for weeks, months and possibly years after an injury, or in some cases, even without a previous injury. In the U.S., chronic pain from disease, disorder or an accident affects nearly a third of the population.