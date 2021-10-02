Sanford Health

How preventive screenings and vaccinations support health at every age
Why are preventive screenings important?
Preventive screenings are important not only for establishing and maintaining good health, but also for detecting disease at an early stage. By scheduling a visit with a primary care provider, a patient can learn about recommended health screenings depending on their age and other health factors. This may include colorectal, cervical, breast health and disease-specific screenings.
At what age should people be screened for colorectal cancer?
People ages 50 and older should be screened for colorectal cancer every 10 years, or more often as determined by their provider. Screenings can find noncancerous colon polyps or early stage colon cancer, when either can be more easily removed or cured. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cancer killer in the U.S. among men and women combined, but it’s 90% treatable when detected early.
At what age should people be screened for cervical cancer?
For those ages 21 and older, a Pap test can detect abnormal cells that could develop into cancer. In addition to screenings, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination is also encouraged for most patients. Women between ages 21 and 29 should have a Pap test every three years. Women between ages 30 and 65 should have a Pap test plus an HPV test every five years, or a Pap test alone every three years.
What are disease-specific screenings?
A disease-specific screening includes testing for specific types of chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.
Why is it important to stay up to date with vaccinations?
Vaccines help keep people healthy by reducing their chances of being infected by a serious or deadly virus. They use the body’s natural defense system to safely develop immunity against a disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages six months and older receive the annual flu shot and everyone ages 12 and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
What role do vaccinations play in children’s preventive health?
Vaccinations are an important part of preventive health, especially for children. Postponing childhood vaccinations can lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases, like measles. Once children turn 12, they should also be vaccinated against COVID-19.It’s recommended that adolescents get three specific immunizations: HPV, MCV (meningitis) and Tdap, which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough). These three immunizations combined provide protection from 14 potentially deadly diseases. Children can receive vaccinations by scheduling a well-child visit with their primary care provider or pediatrician.