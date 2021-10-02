Sanford Health

How preventive screenings and vaccinations support health at every age

Why are preventive screenings important?

Preventive screenings are important not only for establishing and maintaining good health, but also for detecting disease at an early stage. By scheduling a visit with a primary care provider, a patient can learn about recommended health screenings depending on their age and other health factors. This may include colorectal, cervical, breast health and disease-specific screenings.

At what age should people be screened for colorectal cancer?

People ages 50 and older should be screened for colorectal cancer every 10 years, or more often as determined by their provider. Screenings can find noncancerous colon polyps or early stage colon cancer, when either can be more easily removed or cured. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cancer killer in the U.S. among men and women combined, but it’s 90% treatable when detected early.

At what age should people be screened for cervical cancer?