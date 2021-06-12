Sanford Health

The Basics of Sun Protection

Questions and answers with an expert

Q: How do sunburns happen?

A: Invisible UV rays are part of the light that the sun radiates. As these rays reach skin, they cause tanning and burning, which are both forms of skin damage. When UV rays reach the skin, the skin produces more of the chemical melanin, which absorbs the dangerous UV rays that can do serious skin damage. Tanning and burning occur when the level of UV exposure is greater than what the skin’s melanin can naturally protect against. If left unprotected, skin can be damaged by UV rays in as little as 15 minutes.

Q: What is the difference between UVA and UVB?

A: When UVA rays reach the skin they cause aging, wrinkling and loss of elasticity. UVA rays pass easily through the ozone layer, so they make up the majority of sun exposure. UVB rays can affect the immune system, as well as cause sunburns and cataracts. Both UVA and UVB rays are dangerous and can contribute to skin cancer, but UVB rays cause the greater risk.

Q: What does SPF stand for?