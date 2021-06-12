Sanford Health

The Basics of Sun Protection
Questions and answers with an expert
Q: How do sunburns happen?
A: Invisible UV rays are part of the light that the sun radiates. As these rays reach skin, they cause tanning and burning, which are both forms of skin damage. When UV rays reach the skin, the skin produces more of the chemical melanin, which absorbs the dangerous UV rays that can do serious skin damage. Tanning and burning occur when the level of UV exposure is greater than what the skin’s melanin can naturally protect against. If left unprotected, skin can be damaged by UV rays in as little as 15 minutes.
Q: What is the difference between UVA and UVB?
A: When UVA rays reach the skin they cause aging, wrinkling and loss of elasticity. UVA rays pass easily through the ozone layer, so they make up the majority of sun exposure. UVB rays can affect the immune system, as well as cause sunburns and cataracts. Both UVA and UVB rays are dangerous and can contribute to skin cancer, but UVB rays cause the greater risk.
Q: What does SPF stand for?
A: SPF stands for sun protection factor. It indicates a sunscreen’s level of effectiveness for preventing sunburn. Sunscreen protects from sunburn and minimizes suntan by absorbing or reflecting UV rays. Sunscreens with at least an SPF of 15 will block 93 percent of UVB rays. Higher SPFs provide even more protection, but only to a certain point: SPF 50+ (the maximum SPF you'll find on sunscreen labels) blocks 98 percent of UVB rays. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that all children over six months old, regardless of their skin tone, wear sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30.
Q: How much sunscreen do I apply?
A: Using sunscreens correctly is important in protecting the skin. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends adults use at least an ounce of sunscreen. Be liberal when applying sunscreen, covering all exposed areas 30 minutes before going outside. Use them when working in the yard, playing sports or during any other outdoor activity. Sunscreen use can be especially important in and around the water. Reapply every two hours or after being in the water or sweating.
Q: How else can I protect my family from sun damage?
A: A small amount of sun exposure is healthy and feels great, but too much can be dangerous. Wearing protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses whenever possible is helpful in minimizing sun exposure. Shade is important too. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the sun’s rays are strongest. So if your shadow is shorter than you are, seek shade until later in the day.