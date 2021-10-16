Sanford Health

Q: How can children be protected?

A: Talk to your child about the importance of telling you about any head blow, even those that occur during practices. Explain that even a mild head blow can cause a concussion and it may occur without losing consciousness. Insist that your child use protective equipment, particularly properly fitted helmets.

Q: What should we do if we think our child has a concussion?

A: If your child is knocked unconscious for more than a minute, doesn’t remember what happened or experiences repeated vomiting, seizures, or even obvious mental dysfunction or lack of physical coordination, take your child to the emergency room. If you suspect a concussion but symptoms are not severe, make an appointment with your primary care provider or pediatrician. Your provider will determine if your child has a concussion, and if so, monitor their safe return to sports and other activities.

Q: What are the after effects of having a concussion?