Sanford Health

How poor sleep affects the heart
Q: How much sleep does an adult need?
A: According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, adults ages 18 and older need seven or more hours of sleep per night. Sleep quality is also important. Warning signs of poor sleep quality include not feeling rested, repeatedly waking up at night and experiencing sleep disorder symptoms like snoring. It’s important to get treated for any sleep disorder.
Q: Why is sleep important for the heart?
A: Sleep is essential for the healing and repair of the heart and blood vessels. According to the National Sleep Foundation, people who don't sleep enough are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease. This higher risk is present regardless of age, weight, smoking or exercise habits. Prolonged sleep deficiency is also linked to an increased risk for diabetes and stroke, two conditions that can also impact the heart.
Q: Which health conditions that are linked to poor sleep can increase the risk for heart disease?
A: High blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and obesity are all associated with not getting decent, regular amounts of sleep. Blood pressure naturally decreases during sleep, an important cycle for the body. Good sleep helps the body control blood sugar levels – combating the damage that can be caused when too much sugar builds up in the blood. Low levels of sleep can impact the part of the brain that controls hunger, leading to unhealthy weight gain.
Q: Which sleep disorders can impact heart health?
A: Sleep apnea is a nighttime sleep disorder that causes a person to stop breathing for short amounts of time while sleeping. This affects how much oxygen the body gets and increases the risk for health problems such as high blood pressure, stroke and heart attack. According to the National Sleep Foundation, one study found that over an eight-year period, men with severe sleep apnea were 58 percent more likely to develop congestive heart failure than men without the disorder. Sleep apnea should be treated by a physician because it’s linked to both heart disease and arrhythmias.
Insomnia is another sleep disorder that can impact the heart because it’s linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. The stress resulting from small amounts of sleep can lead to unhealthy food choices and a lack of physical activity.
Q: What are some habits that can support better sleep?
A: Establishing a regular sleep schedule is key to making sleep a priority. This includes going to bed at the same time each night and getting up at the same time each day – even on the weekends. A dark, cool bedroom typically makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Exercise and natural light also support healthy sleeping.