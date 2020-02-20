Sanford Health

How poor sleep affects the heart

Q: How much sleep does an adult need?

A: According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, adults ages 18 and older need seven or more hours of sleep per night. Sleep quality is also important. Warning signs of poor sleep quality include not feeling rested, repeatedly waking up at night and experiencing sleep disorder symptoms like snoring. It’s important to get treated for any sleep disorder.

Q: Why is sleep important for the heart?

A: Sleep is essential for the healing and repair of the heart and blood vessels. According to the National Sleep Foundation, people who don't sleep enough are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease. This higher risk is present regardless of age, weight, smoking or exercise habits. Prolonged sleep deficiency is also linked to an increased risk for diabetes and stroke, two conditions that can also impact the heart.

Q: Which health conditions that are linked to poor sleep can increase the risk for heart disease?

