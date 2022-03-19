Sanford Health

Colonoscopy

Questions and answers with an expert

What is a colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy is a diagnostic procedure that lets a doctor examine the entire length of the large intestine for ulcers, polyps, tumors, inflammation and bleeding. During the procedure, a specialist uses a lighted scope with a camera to examine the colon and rectum. The procedure can also involve the removal of polyps or other suspicious tissue when necessary.

How does one prepare for a colonoscopy?

To prepare for a colonoscopy, patients should fast and perform a colon cleanse with a laxative. This is because the colon must be empty and clean for the specialist to properly examine it. When patients schedule a colonoscopy, they’re provided with a full list of instructions on how to best prepare.

Are colonoscopies painful?

Most patients don’t feel or even remember their colonoscopies. Typically, patients are given a sedative prior the procedure, which helps prevent discomfort.

After the procedure, some patients may experience mild bloating or rectum irritation. The discomfort should disappear within a few hours. Severe pain or complications are extremely rare.

Are colonoscopies expensive?

In most cases, colonoscopies are covered by insurance with no out-of-pocket costs. In fact, the Affordable Care Act requires health plans started on or after September 23, 2010 to cover colorectal cancer screening tests.

But there are some exceptions, so before getting a colonoscopy, patients should ask their insurer how much they’ll have to pay for the procedure. Patients should check if their doctor is within network and ask if their out-of-pocket costs could change based on what, if anything, is found and removed during the procedure.

If a growth is found, what are the treatment options?

Surgery is the most common treatment option to remove abnormal growths or tissues of the colon that are unable to be removed during the colonoscopy. Robotic colon surgery is a minimally invasive option that has become the preferred method of colon surgery. Patients often experience fewer complications with robotic surgery, including less pain, less scaring and trauma to the body, a shorter hospital stay and a faster recovery. Sanford Health in Bismarck has two board-certified colorectal surgeons who perform robotic colon surgeries.

Why is it important to have regular screenings for colorectal cancer?

About 90% of colorectal cancer is treatable when detected early. Still, 75% of colorectal cancer occurs in people with no known risk factors, and since symptoms are slow to develop, it’s often found after it has grown or even spread.

It’s becoming more prominent among young people too. In fact, 20% of colorectal cancer patients today are between 20 and 54 years old.

A lack of symptoms and misconceptions about risk factors can lead to a late detection of colorectal cancer and a potentially worse prognosis. A colonoscopy is the best way to identify and address colorectal cancer early.

How does one schedule a colonoscopy?

If you are due for a colorectal screening, you can schedule a colonoscopy through My Sanford Chart or by calling the Sanford Clinic in Bismarck at (701) 323-6619. If you are under 45 years old and have concerns or are interested in a colorectal screening, talk to your primary care provider about a referral.

