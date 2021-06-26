Sanford Health

A: Allergies are caused by overreactions of the immune system that occur when it mistakes a harmless substance as damaging to the body. The body’s defenses mount an exaggerated response to dust, mold or pollen – even though these are generally mild substances. In doing so, the immune system makes large amounts of the antibodies called immunoglobin E (IgE). Each IgE antibody targets a certain allergen. As a result, inflammatory chemicals, such as histamines, cytokines and leukotrienes, are made by certain cells and released. This is what causes bad or, in some cases, even life-threatening symptoms. The development of allergies can be hereditary and the tendency to have them can be passed down through genes.