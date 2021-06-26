Sanford Health

Finding Allergy Relief in Pollen Season
Questions and answers with a professional
Q: What are allergies?
A: Allergies are caused by overreactions of the immune system that occur when it mistakes a harmless substance as damaging to the body. The body’s defenses mount an exaggerated response to dust, mold or pollen – even though these are generally mild substances. In doing so, the immune system makes large amounts of the antibodies called immunoglobin E (IgE). Each IgE antibody targets a certain allergen. As a result, inflammatory chemicals, such as histamines, cytokines and leukotrienes, are made by certain cells and released. This is what causes bad or, in some cases, even life-threatening symptoms. The development of allergies can be hereditary and the tendency to have them can be passed down through genes.
Q: What is pollen?
A: Microscopic in size, pollen is the tiny egg-shaped male cells of flowering plants, including trees, grasses and weeds. Pollen usually appear as a fine to coarse powdery substance. Pollination is a crucial part of a plant’s life cycle, allowing it to multiply. Pollen can be breathed in, swallowed or absorbed through the skin.
According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. with an annual cost of more than $18 billion. Pollen is the most common cause of seasonal allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis, commonly known as hay fever. Hay fever symptoms can include:
- Respiratory issues (shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing)
- Hives or itchy welts
- Itchy rash
- Red, itchy, watery eyes
- Sneezing
- Stuffy, itchy or runny nose
Q: Which plants produce the pollen that causes allergic reactions?
A: Allergies can be caused by any plant that produces powdery granules of pollen that can be easily blown around by the wind. Typically, these plants fall into three categories: trees, grasses and weeds. Most flowering plants – like roses – have heavier pollens that are spread by bees or butterflies rather than the wind.
Q: When is pollen season?
A: Every plant has its own pollen season, often starting in the spring and persisting through fall. But a plant’s pollination cycle can begin as early as January in the southern part of the U.S. Pollen season often lasts until November. Different parts of the country have different pollinating plants and thus different pollen seasons.
Q: Can hay fever be prevented?
A: It is possible to lessen the effects of hay fever during pollen season. The first step is to limit exposure to the outdoors when pollen is most intense in the air. Other measures such as keeping car windows closed when traveling, wearing a mask when mowing the lawn and taking medications as recommended by your provider can also help alleviate allergy symptoms.