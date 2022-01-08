Sanford Health

Pediatric Cardiology

Questions & Answers with an expert

Q: What is pediatric cardiology?

A: Pediatric cardiology is the study and treatment of heart and vascular disorders in children.

Q: What conditions and diseases does a pediatric cardiologist treat?

A: Some of the conditions pediatric cardiologists treat are congenital (present at birth), while others develop or are acquired over time. Structural defects in the heart or blood vessels, heart rhythm disorders (arrhythmias), blood vessel disease, heart muscle disease (cardiomyopathy), heart valve disease and heart infections or inflammation are the broad classes of pediatric cardiovascular conditions.

Q: What types of procedures and treatments do pediatric cardiologists provide?

A: At our office, we rely on echocardiograms (ultrasound of the heart), ECGs and a thorough physical exam to diagnosis heart problems. From there, treatments can range from medication and monitoring to cardiac surgery and even pediatric heart transplants in rare cases.

Q: What kind of training do pediatric cardiologists undergo?

A: Following undergraduate studies, pediatric cardiologists undergo at least four years of training in medical school, three years of a pediatric residency and three or more years of fellowship training in pediatric cardiology before they can practice.

Q: When should someone see a pediatric cardiologist?

A: If your child experiences shortness of breath, tiredness or weakness, pale or discolored skin, an especially fast or slow heartbeat, dizziness or fainting, make an appointment with a pediatrician. The pediatrician will listen to your child’s heart and potentially order diagnostic tests to help identify the cause of your child’s symptoms. If the primary doctor uncovers a cardiovascular problem, they’ll refer your child to a pediatric cardiologist for specialized care.

