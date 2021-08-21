Sanford Health

Breastmilk production increases dramatically about four days after birth. This is what people refer to as their milk coming in. It’s important when milk first comes in to remove it from the breasts often by breastfeeding on demand. This tells the body how much milk it will need to make to nourish the baby.

Q: How can I help my baby latch on?

A: The best start to a good latch is immediate skin-to-skin contact after delivery and breastfeeding during that first hour. Latching at the first signs of hunger will also help a baby do well. A good latch takes practice by both mom and baby. Knowing the signs of a good latch is important to help meet breastfeeding goals. A lactation consultant can help evaluate a baby’s latch.

If a baby gets too hungry, latching can be difficult. Early signs of hunger include eyes batting in sleep, being awake, licking lips, rooting and hand-to-mouth activity. Crying is a late sign of hunger.

When breasts feel engorged, or full, the areola and nipple may become tight, making it harder for a baby to latch on. It can help to massage the breasts, manually express some milk or use a breast pump for a few minutes before nursing.

Q: How long should a baby nurse for?

A: It’s best to let the baby set the pace. The number of feedings each baby needs will vary. Trying to force a breastfed baby to fit a particular schedule can lead to poor weight gain and decreased milk supply. A baby should suckle until releasing on her own. Self-detachment increases the amount of higher fat milk a baby gets. Babies that suck nonstop may self-detach in 10 minutes, while other babies may take more than 30 minutes to finish with one breast. A baby will often breastfeed for a shorter time at the second breast or not want it at all. Mothers should switch between which breast is offered first.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0