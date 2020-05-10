Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The month of May is Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Awareness month. It is time again to take notice of those around you who may have this genetic illness and notice the impact of this illness and see the realities of their life. The CF community also comes together to help others learn about the disease, share personal stories, and unite in the mission of finding a cure.

Cystic Fibrosis is a progressive, genetic illness that causes repeated and persistent lung infections. Over time these infections cause permanent lung damage and makes breathing difficult and shortens the usual lifespan.

There are over 1800 different CF causing genetic mutations. A combination of two of these gene mutations cause CF. A malfunctioning protein in the body called the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein causes the mucus on the cell to become dry, thick, and sticky. This offers poor lubrication to areas that require slippery mucus for protection against germs and improve nutrition.