CHI St. Alexius

Backpacks

While a backpack is still one of the best ways to tote homework, an overloaded or improperly worn backpack will get a failing grade.

Worn correctly and not overloaded, a backpack is supported by some of the strongest muscles in the body: the back and abdominal muscles. They work together to stabilize the trunk and hold the body in proper postural alignment.

However, improper backpack use can cause injury, especially to children with young, growing muscles and joints. The American Physical Therapy Association recommends a child’s backpack should weigh no more the about 10 percent of his or her body weight.

Injury can occur when a heavy load causes poor postures such as arching the back, leaning forward or, if only one strap is used, leaning to one side. Over time, these positions can cause compression and/or improper spinal alignment, and may damage the disks between the vertebrae that provide shock absorption. A too-heavy load can also cause muscles to work harder, leading to strain and fatigue and leaves the back more prone to injury. A heavy load may also cause stress or compression to the shoulders and arms. When nerves are compressed, the child may experience tingling or numbness in the arms.