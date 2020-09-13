CHI St. Alexius Health

Regardless of how early families start preparing for the start of a new school year, there never seems to be enough time to stop back to school stress from affecting kids of all ages and their parents. Articles typically abound this time of year with stress-busting tips and strategies. As a psychologist, I’ve written more than a dozen of these articles, and although I do believe traditional stress reducing strategies (e.g., breathing, relaxation, and pacing) are helpful, we all know that the stress facing our kids and parents this year is different. I doubt you need a psychologist to tell you that there’s no magical stress-busting strategy that can make starting school in the midst of a global pandemic easy. Instead, allow this psychologist to offer a different strategy: Stop wasting time trying to kick stress to the curb.

Focusing only on getting rid of stress will not necessarily make families feel happier, calmer, or more purposeful, and it may not be possible right now with what 2020 has thrown at us. Reducing sadness doesn’t automatically generate happiness. Decreasing anger doesn’t cultivate a sense of peace. Negative and positive emotions are not simply two ends of the same spectrum, which means that reducing stress alone will not inevitably bring joy, excitement, and meaning to a family unit. This is great news because it means that stress doesn’t have to go away to foster a peaceful, joyful, purposeful environment in your home. This school year, I urge you to send your kids the message that they can help create a happy, meaningful, and peaceful environment in the midst of a stressful time by teaching them to focus on creating a balance between stressful and positive experiences. Follow these simple tips to get started: