CHI St. Alexius Health

Quiet Heartbreak: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Acknowledged in October
It’s something we don’t talk about. The death of a baby devastates tens of thousands of families in the United States each year. In fact, one in four women will lose a baby during pregnancy, delivery or infancy. Today alone, 70 babies will be stillborn.
The pain is very real, but it’s often not acknowledged. In 1988, then-President Ronald Reagan declared October “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month” to recognize the unique grief experienced by bereaved parents. At the time, he said:
“When a child loses his parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them. This month recognizes the loss so many parents experience across the United States and around the world.”
Talking about infant loss during October helps boost awareness and increases the likelihood that grieving families will receiving support and understanding. Building awareness also helps improve education and prevention efforts which may reduce the incidence of these tragedies.
The Star Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing pregnancy loss and neonatal death, created the #NeverBeStill campaign and hashtag to show support for grieving families and honor babies gone too soon. This campaign also seeks educate the public about ways to support bereaved families and empower expectant mothers to have healthy pregnancies.
Something everyone can do is light a candle at 7 pm on October 15th to honor all babies gone too soon. This “International Wave of Light” recognizes World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
When someone you know experiences this kind of loss, it can be hard to know what to say or do. Remember that everyone grieves in their own way. Don’t be surprised by a rollercoaster of emotions. Start by letting them know they’re not alone. Offer a hug or sit in silence with them. Things you can say:
- “I know how much you loved this baby. I’m so sorry for your loss.”
- “I know you are hurting right now.”
- “I’m here to listen.”
- “Can I bring you a meal?”
Be careful not to minimize the family’s emotions or make assumptions about how they feel. Statements to avoid include:
- “It’s probably for the best.”
- “You’re young and you can have more.”
- “Your baby is lucky to be in heaven.”
- “At least he/she didn’t suffer.”
When in doubt, it’s fine to say, “I don’t know what to say.” While mothers tend to get the majority of concern, don’t overlook fathers. They grieve just as deeply. Siblings likewise are experiencing loss, even if they are too young to fully understand death. Small gestures can be comforting and just being present can help a grieving family feel less alone.