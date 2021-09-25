CHI St. Alexius Health

Quiet Heartbreak: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Acknowledged in October

It’s something we don’t talk about. The death of a baby devastates tens of thousands of families in the United States each year. In fact, one in four women will lose a baby during pregnancy, delivery or infancy. Today alone, 70 babies will be stillborn.

The pain is very real, but it’s often not acknowledged. In 1988, then-President Ronald Reagan declared October “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month” to recognize the unique grief experienced by bereaved parents. At the time, he said:

“When a child loses his parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses her or his partner, they are called a widow or widower. When parents lose their child, there isn’t a word to describe them. This month recognizes the loss so many parents experience across the United States and around the world.”

Talking about infant loss during October helps boost awareness and increases the likelihood that grieving families will receiving support and understanding. Building awareness also helps improve education and prevention efforts which may reduce the incidence of these tragedies.