CHI St. Alexius Health

Self-Care

Many who experience minor symptoms of COVID-19 recuperate at home by drinking fluids, resting and taking over the counter medications like acetaminophen or Ibuprofen/Motrin. It is important to note that initially the CDC had issued a recommendation for people who are COVID-19 positive to not take NSAIDs (Motrin/Ibuprofen) for fever control. However, after reexamination and looking at the data this recommendation has been taken back as there is no link between NSAID’s and worsening symptoms in those with COVID-19.

If you feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing or were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the 14 days before you began to feel sick, seek medical care. If you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, be sure to call ahead and tell them about your possible exposure, recent travel and your symptoms.

Emergency warning signs that indicate you need immediate medical attention include, but are not limited to:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

COVID-19 is already here in North Dakota; and is going to pick up speed very quickly in the next couple of weeks. We already are starting to see the effects of this virus at our Hospital; we ask as health care providers to please do your part in slowing down the spread of this pandemic. Remember there are hundreds of doctors, nurses, and other health care workers who are on the front lines putting our lives at risk to protect all North Dakotans; please make our jobs easier and safer by following these above recommendations.

