CHI St. Alexius Health

Recognizing domestic violence as a social determinant of health, CHI is honoring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

Nationally, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience physical intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime. Survivors of domestic violence make more lifetime visits to health providers and are at an increased risk for many chronic diseases, mental health conditions, and are at greater risk for injuries including death. Data suggests that rates of intimate partner violence increase during pandemics and times of economic crisis. This seems to be holding true with many domestic violence programs reporting an increase in hotline calls, protection order requests, and law enforcement calls for service related to domestic violence.

COVID-19 has caused serious economic devastation, separated many from loved ones, and disconnected people from resources and support. It has also created anxiety, stress, and uncertainty. These risk factors can often spark domestic violence in families where it wasn’t previously present and fuel frequency and severity of domestic violence in families that have a history of abuse.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline suggests COVID-19 is impacting intimate partner violence survivors in a variety of ways; including:

Abusive partners may withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants.

Abusive partners may share misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors, or to prevent them from seeking appropriate medical attention if they have symptoms.

Abusive partners may withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance, or prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they need it.

Programs that serve survivors may be significantly impacted –- shelters may be full or may stop intakes altogether. Survivors may also fear entering shelter because of being in close quarters with others.

Survivors who are older or have chronic heart or lung conditions may be at increased risk in public places where they would typically get support, like shelters, counseling centers, or courthouses.

Travel restrictions may impact a survivor’s escape or safety plan – it may not be safe for them to use public transportation or to fly.

An abusive partner may feel more justified and escalate their isolation tactics.

The CHI North Dakota Violence Prevention Program works toward preventing intimate partner violence using a dual approach. The program focuses on building community and organizational capacity, by enhancing referral networks and increasing awareness of intimate partner violence. The program also teaches local community outreach leaders how to train professionals in many fields to incorporate intimate partner violence prevention efforts into their existing work.

If you need help or would like more information contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a confidential 24/7 hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or www.thehotline.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0