CHI St. Alexius Health

For women at higher risk because they have dense breasts or a family history of breast cancer, 3D mammography is often the preferred method of imaging. To determine what’s best for you, talk to your doctor and stay on schedule with screenings. Current guidelines for women at average risk of breast cancer from the American Cancer Society are:

The American Cancer Society stopped recommending breast self-exam as a screening option for women of any age because they have not been found to reduce deaths from breast cancer. It’s still important to know how your breasts look and feel – and report any changes to your health care provider right away. If you have any concerns about getting your mammogram, talk to your doctor about the precautions health care facilities are taking to keep you safe. Many major organizations have guidelines on when to start mammograms and how often to do them. There are pros and cons to each. Your provider might choose to follow different recommendations.