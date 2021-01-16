CHI St. Alexius Health

Making YOU a Better YOU
The New Year can be an exciting time and provides an opportunity to recommit to your health and well-being. As we look ahead, now is the time for us to think about our personal health goals and commit to a healthier lifestyle not only this year but for years to come.
Remember to schedule your annual wellness visit
This important visit with your provider is the first step in managing your health. “Knowing your numbers” and your health status is key. Your annual wellness visit allows you to establish care with a provider and create or update a personalized prevention plan when you are healthy, to prevent future medical problems. It will focus on screenings, immunizations and other preventive services while also reviewing your medical history, medications, a record of your height, weight, blood pressure and other routine measurements.
Take measures to avoid preventable disease
Prevent cervical cancer with the right test at the right time. Two screening tests, the Pap test and HPV test, can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early. Women should get their first cervical cancer screening at age 21 with further screening determined by your family medicine provider.
Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it's easier to treat and before it's large enough to feel. 3D breast tomosynthesis, known as 3D mammography, is becoming a new standard in detecting breast cancer. It helps providers see breast tissue in greater depth and clarity.
Get screened now for colorectal cancer if you're age 50 or over. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., among cancers affecting both men and women. Screening can find growths so they can be removed before turning into cancer. Colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable!
Bring your child in for a check-up in the first month of life, and at 2, 4, 6, 9, 12, 15, and 18 months of age; and at ages 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 years old followed by yearly well-child visits. Check-ups track growth and development, prevent illness with immunizations, and answer your questions.
Keep your diabetes under control by maintaining a healthy weight, checking your blood sugar level as advised by your provider, getting A1c blood tests, tracking your carbohydrates, controlling your blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, exercising – keep moving , getting enough sleep, managing stress and most importantly see your doctor. Doing this will help you prevent heart, nerve and foot problems while managing your diabetes.
With the New Year here, ask yourself this question: What’s wrong with this you? I encourage you to make your resolution focused on making YOU, a better YOU. A healthier you!