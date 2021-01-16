CHI St. Alexius Health

Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it's easier to treat and before it's large enough to feel. 3D breast tomosynthesis, known as 3D mammography, is becoming a new standard in detecting breast cancer. It helps providers see breast tissue in greater depth and clarity.

Get screened now for colorectal cancer if you're age 50 or over. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., among cancers affecting both men and women. Screening can find growths so they can be removed before turning into cancer. Colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable!

Bring your child in for a check-up in the first month of life, and at 2, 4, 6, 9, 12, 15, and 18 months of age; and at ages 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 years old followed by yearly well-child visits. Check-ups track growth and development, prevent illness with immunizations, and answer your questions.

Keep your diabetes under control by maintaining a healthy weight, checking your blood sugar level as advised by your provider, getting A1c blood tests, tracking your carbohydrates, controlling your blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, exercising – keep moving , getting enough sleep, managing stress and most importantly see your doctor. Doing this will help you prevent heart, nerve and foot problems while managing your diabetes.

With the New Year here, ask yourself this question: What’s wrong with this you? I encourage you to make your resolution focused on making YOU, a better YOU. A healthier you!

