CHI St. Alexius Health

Put Multitask on Pause

Juggling various tasks all day might feel like the only way to get everything done. It’s important to take a brief break and do only one thing for part of your day. Be fully present, whether it’s coloring with your child or writing a business brief.

Pull an All-Nighter

If you feel like you’re falling behind, throw yourself into a late night of work. While sleep is important, an occasional late shift can provide the kind of productive results which end up boosting your mood.

Resist Making Comparisons

Social media can make it look like others have it completely together. Remind yourself that the family enjoying an idyllic learning activity probably didn’t include the 2-year-old’s meltdown or the middle-schooler’s eye rolls. The simple fact is there is no perfect in a pandemic, so don’t let social media prey on your insecurities.

Remember to Connect

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with your own pile of tasks, but make sure to take time to connect with your spouse or partner. Ask about their day and make them feel heard. Checking in with each other, even for a few minutes, goes a long way for your relationship.

