CHI St. Alexius Health

If you have any of these symptoms, contact your health care provider to determine if you need diagnostic testing and next steps to take. Early diagnosis is essential because prompt antiviral treatment of flu can decrease complications and speed your recovery. Early diagnosis of COVID-19 is also essential for proper treatment and so you can quarantine and close contacts can self-isolate.

It’s also unknown how flu and COVID-19 may interact. Both viruses can cause dangerous inflammation in the lungs that can fill the airspaces with fluid, making it difficult to breathe and resulting in pneumonia.

Studies show that up to 20 percent of people who have COVID-19 also have influenza A and B and other respiratory viruses. There’s still much that to learn about the COVID-19 virus and how it might interact with influenza. What is known is that a flu shot decreases your likelihood of getting these viruses together. Your vaccination also affects the community as the protection you receive from immunization, indirectly affects the health of your close contacts. By decreasing the likelihood that you become ill (and therefore infectious), you also decrease the chances of passing on illness to your family, loved ones, and colleagues. Additionally if one does contract influenza despite vaccination, being vaccinated has been shown to help decrease the severity of the disease course.