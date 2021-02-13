CHI St. Alexius Health

Heartburn or Heart Attack?

You’ve felt that burning sensation in your chest after eating certain foods, but what if it’s more than just heartburn you’re experiencing? Heartburn and a heart attack may feel very much alike and it is important to know when to seek help. In fact, severe heartburn accounts for more than half of people seen in the ER in which actual heart problems are ruled out.

What is heartburn?

Heartburn is discomfort or pain caused by digestive fluids moving through the esophagus. You may feel a burning sensation in your chest or upper abdomen, or have a sour taste in your mouth. Heartburn usually occurs after eating or while lying down and may awaken you if you’ve eaten within two hours of going to bed. These symptoms can usually be relieved by antacids.

What is a heart attack?