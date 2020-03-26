CHI St. Alexius Health

More than 3,200 people in the Upper Midwest are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and the national waiting list holds the names of more than 110,000 men, women and children. The month of April is National Donate Life Month, a month-long recognition of the gifts of organ, eye and tissue donation.

In 2019, nearly 40,000 transplants brought renewed life to patients and their families and communities. Sadly, 8,000 people die each year, on average 22 people each day, because the organs they need are not donated in time.

There are people in our community on the waiting list, and we all have the power to help them by registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor. North Dakotans can register online to be an organ, eye and tissue donor through the Department of Transportation. You can also register as a donor by checking the box on your driver’s license or state ID card application. One person can help heal up to 75 lives through organ and tissue donation. Organs that can be donated include heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas and intestine. Tissues that can be donated to save and heal lives include skin, bone, veins, heart valves, connective tissue and eyes.