CHI St. Alexius Health

The cause of prostate cancer is unclear thus preventative measures are difficult to identify. Race and high fat diets are considered two common risk factors for prostate cancer. However it is important to know that this cancer can spread throughout the body before symptoms occur. Thus the significance of a routine PSA blood test and digital rectal exams when indicated cannot be overemphasized. By the way 35 percent of prostate cancer is found in men under the age of 65 so establishing routine blood work at or around the age of 50 is not a bad idea.

More than six million men will be diagnosed with depression this year alone. Again, this particular medical problem is compounded by the man’s need to meet society’s expectation of “manning up” when things get a bit tough. If you are experiencing unusual anger, aggression, “burn out”, the increased use of alcohol, or risk-taking behavior you may be suffering with depression. Take the time to find a counselor or someone to talk to. Most businesses these days will have an employee assistance program that will provides a confidential and efficient means to discuss effective methods of handing stress or other emotional or behavioral issues.

Bottom line, men, is that we may be our own worst enemies when it comes to taking care of ourselves. A little bit of exercise, a little better diet and routine physicals are simple to commit to and will pay huge dividends in the future. To your health.

