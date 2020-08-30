CHI St. Alexius Health

Difficulty breathing

Lip, eyelid or throat swelling

Dizziness, faintness or confusion

Rapid heartbeat

Hives

Nausea, cramps, vomiting

Most stings result in a red, swollen and sometimes itchy welt. Apply a cold compress or ice pack to help reduce pain and swelling. If stung on a limb, elevate it to reduce swelling. You can also apply hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion, or take an antihistamine for itching. Swelling and pain should go away within a day or two.

Ticks

Most tick bites are harmless and do not lead to infection. But some can spread illnesses such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. To remove a tick, use tweezers to grasp it by the head and pull straight up. If the head stays attached, try removing the entire head either with tweezers or a needle. Seek medical attention if a rash or fever develop in the next two weeks. Other symptoms to watch for include:

Neck stiffness

Headache

Nausea

Weakness

Muscle/joint pain or aches

Fever/chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Mosquitoes