CHI St. Alexius Health

While similar, there are some key differences between these two heat-related conditions.

With heat exhaustion, you’ll notice heavy sweating, cold, pale or clammy skin and a fast, weak pulse.

With heat stroke, you’ll have hot, red, dry or damp skin and a fast, strong pulse as your body temperature reaches 103 degrees F or higher.

Both conditions can cause headache, nausea and dizziness, and the possibility of passing out. Heat exhaustion may cause you to feel tired or weak and faint; heat stroke may cause you to vomit, become confused, lose consciousness or have a seizure.

For heat exhaustion, you should move to a cool place, sip water, loosen your clothes, put wet towels on your body or take a cool bath. Get medical help right away if you are on a low-sodium diet, have heart problems or have cramps that last more than an hour.

With heat stroke, you should always call 911 immediately because this is a medical emergency. Until help arrives, move the person to a cool place and apply cool towels or get into a cool bath.

Practicing good habits can prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke from occurring. Things to do every summer: