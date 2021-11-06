CHI St. Alexius Health

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Lung cancer is a disease that starts in the cells that make up the lungs. Normal cells make new cells when needed, die when old or damaged, and stay in place. Cancer cells don’t do this. They grow out of control and invade other tissue. Without treatment, cancer cells can form a tumor (abnormal mass of cells) and spread to other organs in the body.

According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, 1 out of 14 people in the United States develop lung cancer. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the world. Lung cancer makes up 25% of cancer deaths.

Are you at risk?

Risk factors can be activities that people do, things in the environment, or traits passed down from parents to children through genes.

Risk factors for lung cancer are:

Tobacco smoking

Contact with radon

Contact with asbestos or other cancer-causing agents

History of cancer

Family history of lung cancer

History of COPD or pulmonary fibrosis

Tobacco smoking is the biggest risk factor for lung cancer. It causes lung cancer and accounts for 85% of lung cancer deaths. Tobacco smoke has over 7,000 chemicals, and at least 70 of them cause cancer. If you quit smoking, your risk for lung cancer will decrease. Talk with your doctor about how you can quit.

You are considered at high risk for lung cancer if you are a middle-aged man or woman and are a current or former heavy smoker.

People at high risk for lung cancer should get screened yearly.

Why get screened?

The goal of a lung cancer screening is to catch lung cancer early, at a stage before there are any symptoms. This is when treatment will be most successful.

Early detection of lung cancer helps prevent death.

What is a lung cancer screening?

A lung cancer screening is for those who would seek treatment if lung cancer is found and who do not have other illnesses that would prevent treatment. A low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening is recommended as part of lung cancer screening. Other tests may be needed after the LDCT to help confirm or negate a diagnosis.

Approximately 8 million people in the United States are at high risk for lung cancer and qualify for screening. Lung cancer survival rates are 5 times higher with early detection.

Discuss with your doctor the risks and benefits of lung cancer screening. There is no cost associated with screening for many patients who meet the criteria. Together, decide whether or not to start lung cancer screening.

Rajean Backman, RRT, AE-C, TTS

Respiratory Therapist

Tobacco Treatment Specialist

CHI St. Alexius Health

