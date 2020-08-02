CHI St. Alexius Health

Ticks

Most tick bites are harmless and do not lead to infection. But when they are infected with certain types of bacteria or parasites, they can spread diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

To remove a tick, use tweezers to grasp it by the head and pull straight up. If the head stays attached to the skin, try removing the entire head either with tweezers or a needle. Seek medical attention if a rash or fever develop in the next two weeks.

Head Injuries

Helmets should always be worn when bike riding, but a bump on the head is a common injury when kids are playing. Seek medical attention for the following symptoms: loss of consciousness, vomiting, changes in speech, behavior or gait, changes in vision, confusion and weakness of arms or legs.

Knocked Out Teeth

If a tooth has been completely knocked out, put it in milk and call your dentist’s office. They should have an on-call dentist who can replace the tooth.

Fish Hooks